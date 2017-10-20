Letter of the week: Sunderland's players should donate wages to save Ladies team from relegation

With the men’s team still struggling to cope with the transition to Championship football, it has been a delight to see the promising start to their season achieved by Sunderland Ladies.

It is accepted that the underlying financial situation of the parent club was bound to have an effect but it is to the great credit of the women players that the reduction to part-time status earlier in the year, and the more recent loss of both their home ground and training facilities at the Academy of Light, has neither dampened their enthusiasm nor their playing potential.

These blows to their deserved progress will however be nothing to the recent decision of the Football Association to only allow teams with full-time status to play in the top Women’s League.

So unless there is a change of heart by Sunderland AFC, no matter how successful the ladies side is this season they will be relegated.

Time is short for the club’s application for a playing licence to be submitted.

Are there not a number of local businesses who would be prepared collectively to make a small sponsorship donation to restore the club’s finances to a level at which the players could be employed full-time?

Or here is a more radical suggestion.

If each of the men’s first team players were willing to “adopt” a ladies player and donate one week of their wages to the women’s team it could restore its full-time status overnight.

Ian Todd