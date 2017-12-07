Letter of the week: Sunderland needs more shops and not a new hotel

I am writing in disgust about the new hotel for the so called Sunderland city centre.
I refer to the article in the Echo on November 28 about the new £16m Keel Square hotel.
They should spend more money on getting more shops for the town centre.
It’s not a city centre and never will be.
You walk down High Street West and Fawcett Street and it’s full of pound shops and Greggs.
I don’t think we deserve to win city of culture, I really don’t, I am embarrassed to call it a city.
Peter Taylor,
Castletown.
