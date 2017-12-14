Letter of the week: Sunderland is a pigsty

At last, after year’s complaints by the residents of Sunderland, councillors have decided to accept that the city is nothing short of a cesspit and people have had enough of living in squalor.

They are now queuing up to give interviews promising to address the the massive litter problem although, as in their usual manner, refusing to accept it’s a problem they themselves are responsible for.

The litter problem has been getting worse for many years and their solution has been to implement fortnightly bin collections, reducing the number of street cleaning operatives (road sweepers in my day ), allowing street litter bins to stand for days filled to overflowing etc and always ready to blame it all on Government cuts to their budget.

How they had the audacity to apply for the city of culture beggars belief.

They must have been walking around with their eyes closed not to notice the absolute disgraceful state of the city and its many boroughs.

They have failed the people of Sunderland for years and it’s time they got on with the job they are appointed to do.

After all if they are not going to take responsibility for cleaning up the pigsty that is Sunderland, who will?

M Mcardle.

