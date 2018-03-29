Letter of the week: Sunderland Council 'savings' seem to be a waste of time

My Council Tax bill dropped through my letter box this week and for a band D property it’s a whacking £1,549.70 after the annual 5 per cent increase.

Compare Sunderland's April 2018 rise to Scotland, where the usual increase is only 3 per cent, although Scotland does have its own government.

It makes the previous rates system look cheap.

How have you been getting on with the halving of the general waste bin collections?

Half of your rubbish is now two weeks old on collection day so how much has the council saved per council paying home/property?

Get ready for this. I submitted a Freedom of Information Request to Sunderland Council and discovered that in the year 2017-18 the estimated savings, based on 128,609 properties, is an annual sum of about £750,000.

That, fellow taxpayers, is a saving per year of £5.83 per property!

Sunderland Council’s garden bin charge is £30 for 17 collections, yet if only £5.83 per property is saved by removing 25 general waste collections, £30 looks extremely high.

Mr White.

