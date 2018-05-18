Letter of the week: 'Sunderland Council needs a good shake up'

Julie Elliott MP was spot on when she said Sunderland Council needs a good shake up, or words to that effect.

The waste of money and lack of consideration for the public is blatantly obvious.

The new “Spikey Bridge” seems to be taking ages to finish and open to the public, even William and Kate’s new baby came along first.

The New Bridge Street works seem to be going on for ever with little sign of much going on, the waste of money putting down new, white paving with fancy edging is a disgrace, when most of the existing could have been relaid.

It will end up covered in chewing gum and look like a Dalmatian and more money will be needed to clean it.

I wonder if Coun Mordey can answer whether the old paving will be re-used and not simply crushed for aggregate at a further cost of course?

Come on, Sunderland Council, start listening to the public who elected you or you will find that they turn to others who understand what the public needs are not fancy, iconic schemes but needed and practical cost efficient ways of properly using the Council Tax we all pay.

John Elliott,

Monkwearmouth.

