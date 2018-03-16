Letter of the week: 'Sunderland Council can save money by scrapping lights on new road'

Opened in 2008 after three years work and at a cost of £28million, the Southern Radial road was one of the best things achieved by Sunderland Council in my lifetime.

Imagine therefore my shock and surprise to read about the problems in last Wednesday’s Echo.

Shock that a road I use frequently had lost eight lampposts in two days to the Beast from the East but even more surprised to learn that the council was to replace 150 lampposts over the coming weeks.

There is absolutely no necessity to have lights along this road – there are no houses or road crossings anywhere and the road is straight and uncomplicated.

Considering the money problems the council is suffering at the present time this work is surely totally unnecessary. Clear them if required but do not replace.

Very few people abide by the 50 mile per hour speed restrictions, which could also be cancelled.



Phil Fairclough,

Ryhope.

