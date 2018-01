South Tyneside hospital needs to merge with the Newcastle Freeman Hospital, not Sunderland City Hospital.

Sunderland City Hospital is on Wearside, not Tyneside.

Any department of Tyneside hospitals should be paid for by Newcastle City Council, not Wearside.

John Metcalf,

Sunderland.

