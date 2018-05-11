Letter of the week: 'Sad to see Chris Coleman leave Sunderland'

I for one am very sad to hear Chris Coleman has been given his marching orders.

It is in no way this gentleman’s fault we are once again relegated.

I wrote a letter to Chris a few weeks ago expressing my concern for the club and I could clearly see he was deeply concerned and determined to bounce back to what our fantastic fans deserve.

He was prepared to take a pay cut and graft his way back to the glory he could achieve.

Best wishes Chris it wasn’t you to blame.

However, I’m sure Mick McCarthy, if he is to be the next manager, can quickly put us on a winning street of team work magic.

Mick is the very first sketch in my drawings of famous characters. He is a tough task master, which is what we need. So I sincerely hope Sunderland sign Mick McCarthy up before some other team get him.

My worst nightmare scenario would be Alan Pardew, who is never one of the lads with his teams.

We would end up worse than ever.

Jimmy Chambers.

