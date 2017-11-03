Letter of the week: Not a good time to build a new Sunderland railway station

It is not a good idea to build a new railway station at present.

Where will the money come from? There isn’t the money to keep the streets clean and tidy. If you have to use a food bank, you shouldn’t be planning to buy the latest mobile phone.

Money has been spent on improvements at the railway station in recent years. You don’t buy a new carpet and throw it out after a year or two,

The library in Fawcett Street had a vast amount spent on it and look what happened there.

Toilets have been requested for the present station but how will vandalism be prevented?

The toilets in The Bridges are well looked after and appear to be vandal free. This might be because they are supervised during the day and closed at night.

I can remember the bomb sites after the Second World War and I am grateful for the shopping centre which has replaced them.

It still irks me to think of what happened to the old town hall - another story of regret.

John Watson.

