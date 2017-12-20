Letter of the week: More parking and toilets are what visitors to Sunderland need - not a £5m centre for imagination

Outsiders will be green with envy at our countryside and lovely parks (Sunderland Echo headline, December 5, page 4).

What a pity they will be red with embarrassment when they ‘land’ at the central railway station in rather an urgent need to answer a call of nature, to be told that the nearest public loo is in?/under?/on?/between? The Bridges – half a mile away.

They are not really half a mile away, it only seems like it when you have a pressing need.

Page 5, Sunderland Echo. Build something for visitors.

Well, what’s the first thing a visitor usually needs?

A parking space, preferably a free one.

So instead of spending money on more car parks, just scrap all the parking meters.

Why not have a public look in all car parks?

Isn’t that what most visitors want after a long journey?

Page 11, Sunderland Echo. Plans for £5million centre for imagination.

If young people are so good at imagining, why can’t they just imagine that the centre already exists?

Thus saving £5million. It cannot be that difficult.

See page 8, Sunderland Echo. A certain Black Cats fan imagined that he was sat on the toilet while in the Stadium of Light watching the match.

All it took was two chocolates from a Christmas advent calendar and a couple bottles of pop shandy.

R Tomlinson.

