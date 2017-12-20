Search

Letter of the week: More parking and toilets are what visitors to Sunderland need - not a £5m centre for imagination

Our writer suggests Sunderland city centre needs more public toilets to attract visitors.
Outsiders will be green with envy at our countryside and lovely parks (Sunderland Echo headline, December 5, page 4).

What a pity they will be red with embarrassment when they ‘land’ at the central railway station in rather an urgent need to answer a call of nature, to be told that the nearest public loo is in?/under?/on?/between? The Bridges – half a mile away.

They are not really half a mile away, it only seems like it when you have a pressing need.

Page 5, Sunderland Echo. Build something for visitors.

Well, what’s the first thing a visitor usually needs?

A parking space, preferably a free one.

So instead of spending money on more car parks, just scrap all the parking meters.

Why not have a public look in all car parks?

Isn’t that what most visitors want after a long journey?

Page 11, Sunderland Echo. Plans for £5million centre for imagination.

If young people are so good at imagining, why can’t they just imagine that the centre already exists?

Thus saving £5million. It cannot be that difficult.

See page 8, Sunderland Echo. A certain Black Cats fan imagined that he was sat on the toilet while in the Stadium of Light watching the match.

All it took was two chocolates from a Christmas advent calendar and a couple bottles of pop shandy.

R Tomlinson.

