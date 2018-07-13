Letter of the week: 'Metros are as much use a chocolate poker'

Isn’t it about time the Metro system was scrapped in favour of a revamped bus service?

Every day somewhere on the metro there is a problem. You can’t arrange to go anywhere because you don’t know if you are going to get there.

It’s about time you started getting rebates no matter what the problem is.

I’ve travelled on Metro systems all over the world and this is by far the worst.

Bring back the buses and do away with the Metro, because it’s as much use as a chocolate poker.

Kevin Connolly

