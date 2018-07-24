Letter of the week: 'I fear for Sunderland and the nation if Brexit mirage dominates agenda'

When visiting my home town for the fantastic Tall Ships event, I bought copies of the Echo to catch up on local news.

Reading the letters page, I found I fully endorse the comments of your correspondent Joe Dixon about the impact of Brexit on the city.

It was a cause of great distress when I found out that Sunderland had voted ‘Leave’.

I couldn’t understand why, with the city so reliant on jobs at Nissan people would vote to put the jobs of Nissan workers and those who work in the supply chains at risk.

I only hope that, as the reality of what a ‘hard’ or ‘no deal’ Brexit, will mean for the local and national economy people will start to put pressure on MPs and demand a rethink.

There was, after all nothing on the ballot paper about leaving the single market or customs’ union, with all that this implies.

People believed there would actually be more money for the NHS – but now we find that was a mirage, with fewer tax receipts coming in, there will be less, and doctors and nurses from the EU are leaving in droves.

I genuinely fear for the future of my home city and the nation if the Brextremists dominate the agenda.

G Telford,

Formerly of Sunderland.

