Letter of the week: Forget Commonwealth Games bid - parts of Sunderland look like Steptoe's back yard

I see Sunderland Council is trying to con voters again by saying they are going to try for the Commonwealth Games as the local elections are coming round.

My view on this idea after reading this article?

They need to concentrate on tidying the city up – streets are full of weeds and certain second-hand shops on Hylton Road blocking the pavement with goods which makes the street look like Steptoe’s back yard.

Last week's Letter of the week: "Have we ever seen anything as ridiculous in Sunderland as Nigel Farage's Brexit march?"

They need to get their priorities right and start looking after this city, take less expenses and employ enforcement officers to keep the city clean and tidy.

J E Stirzaker.