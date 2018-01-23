Letter of the week: Don't blame Sunderland council for city's litter problems - it's the mindless minority

Friends of Fulwell, Fulwell Community Library volunteers and many members of the public including off duty council employees did a clean up on Seaburn Beach on Saturday at 12 noon.

On a blustery day with a Northerly wind there was plenty of rubbish to be picked up and many bags were filled mainly with plastics.

Coun Margaret Beck, right, with the rubbish collected by volunteers.

We promoted the event locally and the turn out was gratifying with everyone doing a great job.

We also looked outside Morrisons where rubbish was strewn, even though the bins behind were almost empty. Some of these items had names and addresses so some persons may find they get a nasty surprise before too long.

Our organisations fully support the Sunderland Echo Clean Streets campaign against litter and believe peoples attitudes need to change.

It is not acceptable for a minority of ignorant and antisocial people to leave dog mess and litter behind them to blight the lives of the more responsible people.

It is no good blaming the council when the problem is caused by this mindless minority.

We have a world class beach which can be much better if we start taking a pride in the area and work towards improvement.

We are going to repeat this clean up on a regular basis and hope to see an improvement in the area.

Best wishes,

Coun Margaret Beck.

