Letter of the week: Does Sunderland want to be another Blackpool?

Regarding the ongoing discussions about the future of our seafront.

I was reading through the Echo on February 13, page 15, about people’s views of Seaburn.

One idea I was thinking of for Seaburn, if entertainment is what the seafront needs, is why not take a page out of Blackpool’s book and what it has on offer.

It has plenty of entertainment going on along its seafront.

Anyway, is that what Sunderland really wants with all those lights and entertainment for kids?

Do we really want to be another Blackpool?

Edwin Robinson.

Last week's Letter of the week: Sunderland needs PALs - People Against Litter