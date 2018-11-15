Let’s salute the horses, donkey and mules that died in First World War

At the weekend just gone, people remembered the soldiers from the British Armed Forces that served in the First World War, honouring the service they gave and the lives tragically lost.

This year is particularly poignant, as it marks 100 years since the end of the conflict.

What many people don’t realise is that alongside the six million soldiers who left the UK to fight in the war, were a million horses, donkeys and mules, conscripted from hundreds of thousands of British families.

As some of the biggest and strongest animals that took part, chosen for their courage, strength and loyalty, they carried our cavalry, munitions, supplies and, of course, our wounded.

Brooke is a legacy of the First World War, originally set up to help the war horses that were sold into hard labour in Egypt after the war.

We have now grown to become a global working equine welfare charity, improving the lives of horses, donkeys and mules all over the world.

Here at Brooke, we’re inviting animal lovers across the county to join us for Every Horse Remembered month to remember the equine heroes that gave service and sacrifice.

You can hold your own remembrance moment for horses at home, at a place important to you, or even at your local war memorial if you have permission.

Through November you can also wear an Every Horse Remembered pin badge alongside your remembrance poppy.

Horses, donkeys and mules were alongside soldiers on the battlefield.

Join us at thebrooke.org/everyhorse and use #EveryHorseRemembered on social media to share your messages and photos.

In total, eight million horses, donkeys and mules died during the First World War, many from the harsh environments they worked in.

Today, 100 million of these animals work around the world, supporting people’s livelihoods.

By joining us to highlight the struggle of horses of the past, we can create better lives for those living and working now and in the future.

Petra Ingram,

Chief Executive,

Brooke Action for Working Horses and Donkeys,

Friars Bridge Court,

Blackfriars Road,

London.