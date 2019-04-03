Leavers DID know what they were voting for

We voted to leave the EU not with a deal, just to leave, and this what we voted for by a majority.

We have had more than two years of prevaricating and insulting inferences by some people who claim leavers didn’t know what they were voting for.

Well I for one did.

If we are forced into a second referendum by those who think they know better, I shall vote the same – leave.

Our politicians are going against the majority of the people by putting their own agendas before the will of their constituents.

In industry or business, they would be sacked.

If you are paid to do a job and happy to take the money, then you should carry out the wishes of those you represent.

Scott Andrews