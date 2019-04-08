Leave voters have been betrayed

Seventeen point five million people voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

On the ballot paper was do you wish to remain in the European Union or Leave the European Union – democracy said we leave.

Fast forward into 2019 and our Parliament, along with the executive branch of government, have made a right mess of it.

The current status quo is we are in customs union, single market, free movement of people, services cash, but most important we have seats in the European Parliament, and a seat among the ( 27) countries.

Brexit meant we should have left the European Union on March 29.

Looking into the future May 22, 2019, when we are supposed to leave the European Union and having no European Elections, the future as I see it going forward is a custom union of sorts aligned to the single market, free movement of people (negotiations possibilities) no seats in the council, no seat in the 27, Mr Corbyn getting a soft Brexit, and both main parties implode within.

Both said they would honour the 2016 referendum.

Democracy and trust are totally broken, Cabinet and Ministers remain in cabinet – ie Michael Gove, Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees Mogg would not back the Prime Minister’s deal, working for their own political gains.

We are in uncharted territory but many of the motions up coming are far worse.

We now have a total betrayal by the political Elite.

Malcolm Greenhow