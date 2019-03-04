John McDonnell should take care when looking back

Winston Churchill had his faults, but like all great men his achievements far outweighed his mistakes.

John McDonnell should be careful in revisiting the distant past otherwise historians may decide to list the mistakes that Labour leaders have made since the war.

And Labour is still doing over Brexit by showing it couldn’t care less what the country ends up with because it is more concerned with getting the keys to No. 10.

And to be honest, I can not understand why the Labour Party is dragging its heels over anti-semitism in its ranks. I for one cannot vote for a party that has links with the IRA and other terrorist organisations.

Scott Andrews