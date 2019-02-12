Japan driving a hard trade deal

The Japanese are ‘canny’ – a description well understood in the North East.

Trade talks – so easy, said prominent Brexit politicians. Really? Trade Deal talks have been going on for 18 months between Britain and Japan. Tokyo has made it clear that it is not willing to duplicate the terms of its recent treaty with the EU.

Japan is driving a hard bargain.

Why? Because it is confident it can get more advantageous terms from the UK than it did from the EU.

So the talks have stalled.

A question for Brexiters: What is the point of leaving the EU to be able to make our own trade deals when the EU can negotiate better terms that we can?

It makes no sense.

A question for me: How can I trust these people to manage the economy when they don’t even understand numbers? (ie there’s safety in...)

Jane Phillips