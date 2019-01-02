Its not all doom and gloom in UK

With predictable regularity Ged Taylor writes another doom letter about the UK and its Government (December 13).

Like his previous letters this one from Ged reads like a Labour Party briefing.

And he ends his letter with this comment about the Government “I think it’s time to get rid of them before they have us all in the workhouse” .

This just a few days after the following was released by the Office for National Statistics.

Wages in the UK continue to rise at their highest level for nearly a decade the Office for National Statistics figures show.

Compared with a year earlier wages were up by 3.3% for the three months to October.

Average weekly wages are at the highest since 2011 at £495. The number of people in work rose by 79,000 to a record high of 32.48million.

Alan Wright