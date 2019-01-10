It’s time to buy British to make Brexit work

Forget the doom and gloom about Brexit, there has never been a more important time to stand together and support our own industries.

If each of us makes the effort to think British rather than consider foreign goods, local suppliers can fill the gap.

Do we really need to buy French cheese or Irish beef when we have equally excellent produce?

I applaud Wetherspoon pubs for switching to British brands that are equal, or better quality than their continental competitors.

You can substitute anything the UK buys from the EU if you try.

Zizzi and ASK restaurants have switched from Italian to British suppliers for mozzarella.

Why aren’t more people and businesses doing this?

Why have we become so dependent on other countries for food?

Surely we can rear more animals, grow more fruit and vegetables, produce more dairy products and create more jobs instead of moaning that we may be unable to get our usual supplies from abroad after Brexit.

And why not grow a few vegetables in your garden just in case.

Scott Andrews