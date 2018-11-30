It’s time for Fulwell to elect a new Conservative councillor

I noted with interest a leaflet distributed recently by Fulwell’s Labour Councillor Margaret Beck, claiming that she does not support the proposed development on Sunderland’s Seafront and that she has taken her ‘objections to various departments and the leader of the council’.

In addition, she describes how she has ‘resigned from the Planning Committee to have a free voice’ on the issue.

Why has she not made her opposition to this development clear in the past? Is her resignation from the committee merely a vote-winning tactic?

The Conservative Council Group recently proposed and voted on a motion, asking the council to look again at the development of the sea frontage.

This resulted in the Deputy Leader of the Council promising that there will be a ‘deep dive’ review of the seafront project.

Fulwell Conservative councillors pressed home the dissatisfaction that many locals have with the current proposals, however Councillor Beck remained silent.

In addition, Councillor Beck refers to campaign groups who oppose the development as ‘militant’.

It is difficult to see how feeling passionately about an area of such beauty and history could make you a ‘militant’.

Does Councillor Beck really believe that the current plans should be opposed?

Conservative Councillors are working tirelessly to hold the council to account over the development.

Unfortunately, the Labour group seem far too preoccupied with spending millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on a new Civic Centre, rather than addressing the legitimate concerns of residents.

Is it not time that Fulwell elected a fresh Conservative councillor to stand up for what the people want?

James Doyle,

Fulwell Conservatives