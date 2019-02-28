It’s time for a rethink over Brexit

I think we’re now finding that none of us will be cushioned from the effects of Brexit.

It has become the final straw, or maybe just an excuse, for foreign firms to exit Britain.

Whatever the reason, they’re going.

In Swindon and Sunderland, it’s car plants that will feel the pinch.

Where I live, in Cambridgeshire, we worry about the pharmaceutical companies that might leave us in the lurch.

Whether we voted leave or remain, and good, honest people did both, I think we all need now to look at the consequences for our livelihoods and maybe even for our society.

The brave new world that we were promised is receding fast.

We can’t trust our negotiators, they couldn’t negotiate their way out of a paper bag!

In a democracy everyone is allowed to change their mind.

Surely it’s time for a rethink?

Jane Phillips