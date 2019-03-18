Isn’t technology wonderful when it relies on paperclips?

What a truly wonderful facility the worldwide web is.

I can communicate with my family and friends around the globe, answer any question buy and sell, and do my banking in a matter of seconds.

Such clever technology has gone into making all this possible.

So I was bereft when my computer failed.

I rang the customer helpline and was advised to restore the factory settings of the router.

How can I possibly do that? I asked.

I was directed to a small hole on the back of my device and was told to unbend a paperclip and poke the end into the aperture.

All this brilliant technology, the culmination of years of research development and dedication but my key to accessing it is to stab a paperclip into a tiny hole.

Isn’t science wonderful.

Scott Andrews