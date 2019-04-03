Is racism on the rise again?

Fresh from a relatively successful World Cup, with no problems from any of the supporters in Russia, considering all the hyperbole from the politicians beforehand, and at a time when England’s football team have continued to play some really attractive football, especially in the recent qualifiers, refreshingly with a team of young fast and confident young lads, and two of them Sunderland boys.

So it’s a shame the last game against Montenegro showed some of their supporters chanting racist abuse at some of the English footballers.

I’m afraid that part of the world has some previous regarding racist abuse and hopefully the footballing authorities will take necessary action.

At a time when we all thought racism in football was finally in the past in this country it seems to be on the rise again.

It can’t be a coincidence that since Donald Trump was elected and Nigel Farage came into the EU debate the use of incendiary language has shown to be popular amongst the masses in both countries.

We then had our own Prime Minister when she was Home Secretary using unsavoury language towards the Windrush generation and her go home vans targeting immigrants. We also had the man who, let’s hope will never be prime minister Boris Johnson, once calling black children picaninnies.

So if we are looking for a reason where and why this racist language is coming from, it’s not just in the footballing world but the highly influential people running our country.

Ged Taylor