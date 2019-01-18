In a democratic society we can disagree

Your correspondent R Tomlinson hasn’t quite grasped the idea of democracy.

The concept that anyone who doesn’t agree with him is a traitor is surely wide of the definition of democracy.

Mr Tomlinson, when we have an election and one side gains more seats than another you may have noticed that the ‘loser’ doesn’t immediately start to agree and vote with the ‘ winner’, abandoning their beliefs and all they have argued and fought for.

Tories won the last election but all opposition didn’t suddenly join them.

This is an idea that has evolved over time and allowed anyone to disagree and express that belief.

They are not traitors. Got it.

T Hudson