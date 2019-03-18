I lament the loss of Vaux ales

I read about the article regarding the reborn Vaux brewery with somewhat mild amusement.

There was no mention of Vaux ales such as Lorimer’s Best Scotch, Lorimer & Clark’s 80/-, Vaux Regal, Vaux Mild (sold elsewhere mainly the Lake District) Gold and Silver Tankard and the most salubrious Sunderland Draught Bitter of which, when it was trialled at the late, much lamented Brewery Tap, two lads, who were used to drinking bottles of Double for fun were literally dancing on the tables after two pints of what was to become Sunderland Draught Bitter.

Now I know that Double Maxim, Samson, Lambton’s, which incidentally should stay as a creamflow as it does not suit a draught version, is owned by Maxim Brewery and Waggle-dance by Young’s, I believe, but I have never seen any of the previously mentioned beers about in the North East area.

Now the article does mention a bitter that may become Sunderland Draught Bitter but IPA’s.

Personally I can’t remember any beers representing an India Pale Ale and I assume the German golden ale will be an answer to Norseman lager.

Anyway, I wish the lads good luck on their endeavours and I look forward to sampling their wares in AH! hold on, I’ve just read where they are to be trialled, I shall wait for them to be served in Wetherspoon’s to have a small snifter or two, maybe I shall stretch to pints.

Alan ‘The Quill’ Vincent