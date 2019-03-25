I don’t want to be in the EU

What is the matter with the speaker of the house insulting 17.4million voters, who want to come out of the EU.

Sweden didn’t have this problem when they came out so why are those in charge not making it easier.

Is it because their pockets will be emptier, no longer be lined from EU profits.

I, like a lot of people, don’t want to be in the EU and being told what we can and cannot do by people who have never ever lived in England.

Come on let us get out, stop pussy footing around, and listen to the electorate for once.

L Young