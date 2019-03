This Labour council is a disgrace.

Hylton Road is littered with second hand shops.

I know they have to make a living, but one shop has the pavement littered with goods which are causing an obstruction and they just ignore this. The back lanes are full of weeds. Ravensworth Street has been resurfaced, and they have left 20 feet at the top of the street which has not been done.

John Stirzaker,