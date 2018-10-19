Houghton Feast another great success

President Graham McGrath and members of the Rotary Club thank the people of Houghton for their continued magnificent support of the traditional ox-roasting at Houghton Feast.

The event will again provide further funds for our regular community service events for senior citizens, young people, schools and other worthy causes in the town and international campaigns and national causes for other worthy causes and instant help to disasters throughout the world.

Thanks to the Mayor, Lynda Scanlan, for cutting the first slice and presenting the sandwich to the first person in the queue, which became very long.

We are indebted to our regular supporters, sponsors and suppliers, Pipers Quality Butchers, Edinburgh Bakery, George Vardy Haulage, Hetton Scaffold Company, Whitefield Chemists, Alex Scullion Electricals and the invaluable work by the city events staff and gas workers, and not least the voluntary work of our own club members over the weekend, which are all combined to maintain this unique, historic event.

Long may it continue and we look forward to serving you all again on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Ron Young,

Event Co-ordinator,

Houghton Rotary Club