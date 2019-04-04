Help needed in researching the First World War ‘missing’

I am currently collecting material for a book on how the families of men who were reported as having gone ‘missing’ in battle during the First World War tried to find definitive news of their loved one.

The British Red Cross Wounded and Missing Bureau helped many of families find information, but their records were destroyed shortly after the end of the war.

Other families undertook private research amongst comrades of their missing relative. Mostly they received the worst news possible, or no definitive information at all.

If any readers have family papers which relate to Red Cross or private investigations into the fate of a missing soldier, I would love to hear from them.

John Broom,

12 Park Avenue,

Penistone,

Sheffield S36 6DN,

johnbroom@aol.com