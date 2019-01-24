Great Britain does not need the EU to survive

I’m so happy to have put a smile on Mr Hudson and Ged Taylor’s face – it’s made my day.

So what’s wrong with buying British goods?

Mr Hudson, if you recall I did not say give up EU produce, I actually said what’s wrong with our British goods?

Why can’t British people buy British products?

Why do we have to rely on EU products when we have just as good products here in the UK?

If all of us bought produce that is grown or made within our shores wouldn’t that be great for our economy, our jobs and our lifestyle?

Do you remember Mr Hudson we didn’t rely on EU goods during two world wars and we got by didn’t we? So what’s wrong with our vegetables our cheeses our beef, lamb, pork, our alcohol, why do we have to go cap in hand to the EU?

We don’t need to if we grow our own products like we have for centuries.

It’s not ludicrous to think and buy British goods?

Didn’t we have a referendum two years ago where the British people voted to leave the EU?

The whole point of the vote was to show we don’t need the EU to survive.

We get to police our own border’s, we get a better control of our fisheries, our goods.

We can start to be a proud nation again.

Wouldn’t that be great?

So let’s get the Great back in Great Britain.

Scott Andrews