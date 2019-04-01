Give people of Sunderland a say on new civic centre

In this age of austerity when our local council are cutting back on all our services such as the police, bin collections, potholes, libraries, funding for elderly care, schools, this is just a few to mention, yet, we read Sunderland Council is planning £61million expenditure on a new civic centre.

The Labour Party is so keen on referendums, so, how about a referendum to the people of Sunderland on the planned expenditure of this £61million over spending idea, especially when so many buildings are standing empty.

Name withheld