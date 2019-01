For the sake of public health and safety, will the council please fix all of the rocking paving in Holmeside from The Point and outside Mason’s where the bus stops are.

They have been like this for a while. At one stage, there was blood all the way from the back lane down to the market.

Our city centre paving is bad enough. We don’t want any more distress or blood shed in this much used area.

Name withheld