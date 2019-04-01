EU sets fish quotas for all member states

Arthur Oxley takes to the letters page once again with his pro EU message.

This time it is in the form of an attack on Nigel Farage.

While I have no strong opinion of Mr Farage there are errors in the letter.

Within this Arthur claims that “fishing quotas are decided by UK Central Government, not the EU”.

He could not be more wrong.

The Common Fisheries Policy is the fisheries policy of the European Union.

It sets quotas for which member states are allowed to catch each type of fish.

The European Union’s Council of Ministers sets the tonnage of specific fish or ‘Total Allowable Catch’, which can be caught within EU waters and then divides this between each member state.

Once again a remainer feels he need to post incorrect information to bolster his case.

Alan Wright