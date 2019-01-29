Country is still moving forward despite Brexit problems

Once again the Office for National Statistics has issued details of another record for employment in the UK.

The number of job vacancies has risen by 10,000 to a record high of 853,000.

At the same time average earnings, excluding bonuses, increased again as wages continuing to outstrip inflation.

Even the left leaning Guardian had a heading stating “UK pay growth surges as employment hits record high”.

It added “Average weekly earnings were up 3.4% – The biggest rise since 2008.”

Average weekly pay is now £494.

I think this demonstrates that despite the intense and continuing Government involvement around Brexit negotiations the country is still moving forward.

Alan Wright