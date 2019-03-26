Council tax can no longer be paid in Houghton

From March 29 the people from Hetton-le-hole and Houghton-le-Spring will not be able to pay the council tax at Gentoo office in Houghton as the office is closing the tills.

You can pay your rent at the post office but the council tax can only be paid at the Washington and Sunderland offices.

People old and young will have to pay £5 to £7 bus fare every month.

Council is not interested in this, just keeps saying that most people do direct debit.

Post office account is set up to pay benefit into so does do direct debit.

If you are in Durham your council tax bill has a code on which you can pay at any post office.

Name withheld