Brexit was a fair and democratic vote

About 30 years ago the coal miners came out on strike.

At that time they were branded the enemy within.

Contrast that with our withdrawal from the EU.

The whole nation was given a vote to stay or leave.

It was all above board. The miners of the day were not given a vote.

Yet today, even after a fair and democratic vote, there are people still waving the blue and yellow flag of the EU.

If the title ‘enemy within’ was good enough for men that kept the factories and ships going (coal/steam power) through two world wars, then it should be good enough for the traitorous Remoaners that wish to ignore democracy and hand over the country to a foreign power.

R Tomlinson