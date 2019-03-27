Brexit negotiations are a shambles

I am disgusted and dismayed at the attitude and performances by our so-called representatives in Parliament, during the shambles of negotiations in our effort to leave the shackles of the European Union.

They have shown no resilience in standing up for the instruction of the people as denoted by the referendum and pursued their own personal agendas instead of following the democratic wishes of the people.

There has been traitorous actions by front bench ministers during the two and a half years, yet they are still in their positions, and now we have the Speaker, John Bercow, who purports, and is required, to be neutral, doing all he can to derail the negotiations, to the delight of the Remainers.

I would dearly wish that all MPs in the House of Commons lose their seats as they are not capable of running this country, and have made us a laughing stock worldwide.

So all who vote should remember their actions when elections come round.

Jack Wiffin