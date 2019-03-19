Brexit is not the reason for Nissan’s Infiniti decision

The recent headlines about job losses at Nissan due to the Infiniti model production being stopped flagged up Brexit “uncertainty” as a major factor in Nissan’s decision.

I hope you will be displaying similar coverage to the real reason for Nissan’s decision, namely only 48 Infiniti cars were sold in Europe in the first two months of 2019 so Nissan is abandoning Western Europe to concentrate on Infiniti sales in China and U.S.A.

Never let the truth get in the way of hysterical headlines.

Peter King