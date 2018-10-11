Brexit is not all ‘fake news’

So Nissan warns, as it has done repeatedly, including before the 2016 referendum, that the UK leaving the EU without any trade deal in place will impact severely on its production costs, and that it would have to take action if so.

And once again, we hear the cries of ‘scaremongering!’ from a number of readers.

I have a question: Who exactly do they think is doing this scaremongering? Nissan? And if so, why?

The difficulties that our leaving the EU without a deal would create for firms like Nissan aren’t some fairy tale – anyone with access to the internet can find out what they are with a quick search.

Be warned, however, that you may run into some facts. Try not to screech ‘project fear!’ and ‘fake news!’ if you do.

Bradley Lamb