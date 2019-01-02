Brexit has no hold on reality

Surprise surprise, a Brexit fan misrepresents the facts.

Reader Richy Mackem seems to suggest in a recent letter that Labour politicians in Parliament, such as our own local MPs, treacherously introduced the idea of a negotiated deal as the UK leaves the European Union (even going so far as to refer to it as the ‘hated word “deal”’) in order to deny the will of the people.

First of all, I’ve seen little over the past two years to suggest our MPs have any influence at all over the unfolding crisis of Brexit – that is, beyond enabling it in allowing the Tory PM to trigger article 50.

More to the point though, before the referendum, our exit from the EU was only ever offered as a negotiated deal – and it was, in fact, the leave campaigners who claimed it would be a quick and easy one.

At the time, even they knew that ‘no deal’ would be a disaster. This of course was before Brexit flourished into a full-blown cult with no foothold in reality.

Bradley Lamb