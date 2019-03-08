Brexit appears to have brought out the worst in our elected MPs

Most members of Parliament have previously been referred to as “the Honourable Member’’ – surely no more.

To be honourable they should be decent, ethical, honest, just, principled, respectable, righteous and upstanding to mention just a few values.

Does anyone actually recognise any of these qualities in any of our current collection of MPs sitting in Parliament today?

The last time we had such a gathering of such selfish, self righteous people in the house was around 1653 when Oliver Cromwell made his famous speech to Parliament – one or two sections which are printed below:

“It’s high time for me to put an end to your sitting in this place which you have dishonoured by your contempt of all virtue. You are a factious crew and enemies to all good Government. You are a pack of mercenary wretches and would, like Judas, betray your God for a few pieces of money.

“Which of you have not bartered your conscience for bribes? Is there a man amongst you that has the least care for the good of the commonwealth?

“You are grown intolerably odious to the whole nation. You were appointed here by the people to get grievances redressed but are yourselves the greatest grievance.”

The rest is history.

Brexit appears to have brought out the very worst in our elected members of Parliament, with each and every one following their own personal opinions for personal gain, no respect for other opinions which differ from theirs and no thought for the people’s wishes.

Ken Buck