Bin men not the cause for the rubbish in the Barnes area

You’ve got to admire our prospective Tory councillor for Barnes Helen Greener.

She started her letter by condemning bin men for leaving the community dirtier than they found it.

Well, she might have a point.

Helen claims the very Tory councillor Tony Mullen has began tackling these serious issues, she claims he has challenged bin men, who she claims leave all the rubbish on our streets, and we will soon be getting some anti-dog fouling signs up.

I live in the area and I’ve seen at first hand the mess the bin men are confronted with. I’ve also seen these same people let their dogs defecate where they want, yes in the Barnes area.

If Helen wants to help, why not start by writing to Theresa May and get her to reverse the funding her Government has perniciously stripped from Labour councils around the country.

We can then employ more bin men and police to police these areas.

Slagging off bin men is not going to win friends or influence voters, I’m afraid.

Ged Taylor