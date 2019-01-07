Apology from the Royal Mail over D-Day Stamps

I am writing to express my deep regret that the preview of our 2019 Special Stamps included a stamp design which was incorrectly associated with the D-Day landings.
I am sincerely sorry for this mistake and the hurt it has caused, in particular to veterans and those who lost loved ones.
I would like to reassure them, our people and our customers that this stamp will not be part of our set to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
We are asking veterans’ associations to share this message with their members.
I hope to work with some of them to ensure the final stamps reflect the significance of the D-Day landings and the courage and sacrifice of those who took part.
Nonetheless, we have let you down.
On behalf of Royal Mail, I would like to say again how sorry I am.
Stephen Agar,
Managing Director,
Letters,
Royal Mail Group