Alzheimer’s Society’s Hylton Road centre is vital to Sunderland people

In response to the article that appeared in Saturday’s Echo, January 26, regarding the closure of the Alzheimer’s Society’s Hylton Road Centre.

I am very saddened to hear about the closure.

This provision was set up to help support people with Alzheimer’s and their carers too.

It proved to be an absolute lifeline for my dad who cared for my mam for many years before needing to use the service himself when he was later diagnosed with dementia.

Before finding the service, he was very often a prisoner in his own home as he was unable to leave mam alone due to her own safety and care needs.

The centre gave him a new lease of life, he gained confidence within himself, he had something to look forward to and he made so many good friends.

I am sure that there will be many other people who feel equally as devastated by this news as my family and I do.

With an increasingly ageing population it is vital that we have these resources kept in the area and they should not be taken away.

I am so disappointed that the Alzheimer’s Society are unable to see the need for this provision and I feel that they have failed the people of Sunderland.

I am very grateful that Sandra Falkner is campaigning to keep it open. You just never know if you or a family member are going to need it.

Pat Abernethy