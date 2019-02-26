With the chief executive of Airbus attacking Theresa May’s Brexit as a disgrace, saying there’s plenty of countries who would welcome the business Airbus has to offer, and the staggering indifference her party shows by putting two fingers up to business is frighteningly ignorant to say the least.

The loss of jobs, especially in the North East, with a no deal Brexit would be catastrophic up here.

In a recent Echo its report from the Economic think tank centre for cities states Sunderland and other northern cities have born the brunt of the Government’s cost cutting austerity policy.

As reported since 2010 more than £290million has been taken out of Sunderland council’s budgets because of Government funding cuts and unfunded cost pressures.

Ordinary working people, especially in the North, are paying the price for this Government’s folly, and we have to watch crime go through the roof because of the cutbacks to the police force.

New recorded crime data released from 2015 to 2018, shows knife crime up 64%, homicide up 37%, vehicle crime up 31%, robbery up 60% and firearm crime up 31%.

Every other crime targets have gone through the roof, as this Government drags its feet and the country down.

As bad as Brexit is its just a distraction at a cost to ordinary decent working people.

What this country needs is a new government to get us out of the mess were in now, and some much-needed stability.

Ged Taylor