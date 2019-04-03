A deal was not mentioned in referendum vote

Regarding the chaos of the last two years about the referendum for leaving the EU and to this day we are no further forward.

Every MP sitting in Parliament was voted in by the people because they had the most votes in the election. I can not recall any of the losers wanting another vote because that’s what you call democracy.

When David Cameron gave the vote to the people it was a straight in or out for leaving the EU, nothing was said about it depending on a deal.

What he did say about leaving the EU was that we would leave the customs union.

Name Withheld