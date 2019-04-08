A Brexit deal is a necessity

Brexit enthusiasts have taken lately to complaining that ‘nothing was said about a deal’ during the referendum campaign.

Absolutely untrue – leave campaigners consistently claimed that a deal would be made, and made easily. I quote from a Vote Leave campaign leaflet:

“Taking back control is a careful change, not a sudden stop – we will negotiate the terms of a new deal before we start any legal process to leave.”

In any case, how could anyone imagine the UK would simply be able to cut off 40 years of accumulated trade and security arrangements with its neighbours at the flick of a switch?

The negotiation of a deal is a necessity, and saying ‘we didn’t vote for it’ is like saying ‘I didn’t ask for a parachute when I decided to jump from this plane’.

Maybe you didn’t, but you certainly need one.

Bradley Lamb